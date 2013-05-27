Stuff We Love: Salvatore Ferragamo Debuts a Graphic Novel About Its Founder

The story of Salvatore Ferragamo’s rise is very much a fairytale. Ferragamo made his first pair of shoes at nine, eventually moving to the US and dressing stars including Marilyn Monroe. His inventions are legend. There would be no cage heel, for instance, without Ferragamo.

Because of this illustrious history it makes perfect sense that it has now been turned into a graphic novel by Frank Espinosa (pictured below) who both illustrated and wrote Salvatore Ferragamo: Making of a Dream.



Espinosa, who has worked with everyone from Disney to Warner Brothers (where he redesigned the Looney Tunes characters in 1992) saw this project as the perfect fit—after all, his father was a cobbler. Espinosa took inspiration from the autobiography of Ferragamo’s life Shoemaker of Dreams to shape the graphic novel. “Reading the story, I discovered he was an artist, a real creator,” Espinosa shared.

A limited number of signed copies of the book are currently on sale at the Ferragamo Fifth Avenue flagship store in New York City for $9, and all proceeds from its sale with benefit Un Cuore, Un Mondo, a non-profit organization that supports activities directed at helping children who suffer from heart disease.