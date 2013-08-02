Stuff We Love: Saint Laurent is Now Making Roller Skates

Chanel makes surfboards. Dior makes stuffed animals. But Saint Laurent might have outdone them both with its seriously cool roller skates. Made a calfskin leather, a classic black and white leather high top is attached to a pair of Krypto Impulse wheels for what is possibly the coolest retro inspired pair of skates ever.

The skates cost $1,150 and they don’t hit stores until September 30, but you better believe there is a wait-list for these and you better get on it now!

For more information visit ysl.com.