Stuff We Love: Prada’s Mink Evening Bags For Spring

There is nothing as extravagant as a mink evening bag. A mink bag for spring? Well that just takes the cake. Enter Prada’s mink offering from the label’s spring 2013 show. The pop art inspired beauties riff on the daisy theme from the show and feature jeweled link handles. Pricing for these bags hasn’t been released yet, but we are guessing they won’t come cheap.

Surprisingly, these aren’t the only major fur offering from a designer brand for the warmer months. Céline mink pumps are inevitably the shoe of the upcoming season (and have already been featured in several Vogue editorials). Saint Laurent featured fox fur in its spring show.

The question is, will you be buying?

For more information visit prada.com.