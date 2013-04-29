Stuff We Love: Police Officers In Dubai Drive Ferraris



Being a police officer in Dubai apparently comes with some seriously luxurious perks. The Dubai police have just unveiled a Ferrari that the force will use to patrol the city state. That unveiling was on the heels of the addition of a Lamborghini which had previously joined the fleet.

The car was unveiled at the foot of the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, and will be used by women police to patrol tourist areas.

We sense an impending increase in applications to the Dubai police force, because, quite frankly, who wouldn’t want to tool around in a Ferrari all day?