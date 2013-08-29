Stuff We Love: Hire a Picnic Butler (Seriously)

We can think of no better way to cap of the summer than with the perfect picnic in the park. Enter PIP (Picnic in the Park) a new service based in New York City which takes all of the work out of the planning. PIP’s team have sourced the city searching for the perfect foods, as well as the best blankets, baskets, and cutlery—to curate the perfect picnic baskets. All of the foods included in PIP’s baskets are sourced locally and each basket features special touches like Vernors soda, vintage flatware, local bottles of wine, chess sets, and reading materials.

Order from a range of options including the AntiPasto PIP ($85), Vegetarian PIP ($70), or the Brunch PIP ($80), which you can pick up from set locations around the city near the Williamsburg Waterfront and Central Park. Feeling like you want a bit of extra pampering? Order the Big Pip’in, which will be designed and set specifically for you by a picnic butler.

Yes, apparently picnic butlers are now a thing.

For more information visit picnicinthepark.com.