Stuff We Love: Now You Can Walk a Mile In Suzy Menkes Clothes

Everyone who knows fashion knows Suzy Menkes. The illustrious fashion critic at the International Herald Tribune (and soon to be international fashion editor of the soon-to-launch International New York Times) has made and broken fashion careers based on her critiques. In the process she has become a cult figure, sitting in the front row of every fashion show that matters with her signature hair pouf (Snooki has nothing on it, trust us).

Now the veteran journalist is opening up her wardrobe for a sale on Christies.com from July 11 to July 22. Highlights include a quilted Chanel clutch bag bearing the name “Suzy” in gold caps, Saint Laurent tuxedo trouser suits, and vintage Ossie Clark dresses from the 1970s. Expect designers including Emilio Pucci, Christian Lacroix, and Yves Saint Laurent in the sale.

“I have never thrown anything out of my wardrobe since 1964,” Menkes said. “If I had a large open space in my home, I would dedicate it, like an art gallery, to my collection. But there is something sad about clothes laid in a tomb of trunks. They need to live again, and this auction provides the opportunity for them to walk out in the sunshine, to dance the night away and to give someone else the joy that they gave to me.”

For more information visit Christies.com.