Stuff We Love: Now You Can Smoke Shisha In First Class When You Fly Emirates

Dubai-based airline Emirates has revealed plans to introduce a shisha lounge in its fleet of Airbus A380 planes. The lounge will be available to first class and business class passengers next month.

The airline said of the new offering: “This new service will provide our Middle Eastern passengers with the sort of home comforts they’ve come to expect on our award-winning airline, while presenting those flying to the Middle East for the first time with the opportunity to sample one of the true tastes of Arabia before they’ve even landed.”

Passengers will have to pre-order a shisha from the onboard menu before retiring to the lounge.

