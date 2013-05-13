Stuff We Love: Now You Can Match Your Shoes To Your Lamborghini

It is the 50th anniversary of Lamborghini, and in celebration, Car Shoe is launching a new driving shoe. The moccasin, which is hand made, will also include Lamborghini’s iconic logo on the heel tab and a metal 50th anniversary label on the shoes laces. It will come in three different colors—black, red, and blue—and naturally, will be of the limited edition ilk.

Matching your shoes to your handbag is so ten years ago, now it’s all about matching your shoes to your car.

