Stuff We Love: Nothing Tastes as Good as $25,000 Caviar

Want to buy a Kilo of Almas caviar, the most expensive caviar in the world? It is going to cost you to the tune of $25,000. Wondering why it is so expensive? The price of caviar is determined in large part by its coloring, and the lighter the color the more expensive. The lightest color is categorized 000.

Almas caviar comes from Iranian Beluga fish found in the pristine waters of the Caspian Sea. It is the best of the best and comes from the eggs of albino sturgeon and is a pearly white color, you guessed it, of the 000 grading.

When it comes to eating the very best, can you really put a price on it?

