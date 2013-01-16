Stuff We Love: Not Your Average Super Yacht

Stamping England’s Princess Yachts is to boats what Rolls-Royce is to cars. In other words, its the go-to brand for billionaires around the world. The company has just unveiled the Princess 40M, dubbed “Imperial Princess,” its largest luxury performance cruising yacht to date. The boat can accommodate 12 guests along with seven crew members. The boat’s master suite features a palatial bathroom and several walk-in wardrobes. There is also a sun deck and a formal dining room on board. What has boat enthusiasts in a huff is that the boat packs some 7,000 horsepower. Sounds like a dream to us.

