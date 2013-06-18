Stuff We Love: MSGM Collaborates With Toilet Paper Magazine On Sweatshirts

MSGM has quickly become the “it” Milan fashion label and this month the label’s founder Massimo Giorgetti has collaborated with Toilet Paper (the art magazine started by photographer Pierpaolo Ferrari) on a line of sweatshirts using the magazine’s visual archives.

To say that we are obsessed would be the understatement of the year. The collection recalls the glory days of Fiorucci in the best possible way. One sweatshirt features a gold eyelash curler about to clamp down on a pair of falsies, another, men holding red lipsticks.

The sweatshirts will be available at colette.fr, lanecrawford.com, and ssense.com from the end of June.