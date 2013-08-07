Stuff We Love: Mr Porter Delivering Newspapers In the Hamptons Via Male Models

What could be better than waking up in the Hamptons on a summer morning, drinking a coffee, and then getting your newspaper delivered by a male model? Well the folks over at MR PORTER.COM must have had the same thought.

Five dedicated MR PORTER gentlemen, dressed in Orlebar Brown, WANT Les Essentiels de la Vie bags, and Converse sneakers, biked their way through the Hamptons distributing the dedicated Summer issue of the MR PORTER Post throughout the day on Saturday, August 3rd from Southampton to Montauk.

The men’s e-commerce site also offered giveaways along the way including iced coffee and gelato with local businesses including, Sag Town Coffee, Coffee Tauk, and the Surf Lodge.



While we are sad to report we weren’t on the delivery list, we did hear that Sir Paul McCartney and Alec Baldwin snagged a MR PORTER Post. So if you see either of them looking extra stylish, you’ll know where they are getting their advice.