Stuff We Love: Montblanc’s Presidential Inauguration Pop-Up

Montblanc is heading to the presidential inauguration in a big way, opening a pop-up where shoppers will be able to purchase leather goods, cuff links, timepieces, and pens. President Obama’s first inauguration address from January 2009 has also been bound and will be available for sale at the event along with special presidential pens honoring the likes of Thomas Jefferson, Andrew Jackson, James Madison, and John Adams.

In an added interactive element, visitors to the stand will be encouraged to use Montblanc stationery and pens to write letters to the president that will then be hand-delivered to the White House by the St. Regis Hotel’s team of butlers.

The presidential inauguration is set to take place on January 21.

For more information visit montblanc.com.