Stuff We Love: Match Your Gown To Your Invitations Thanks to Paperless Post and Oscar de la Renta Collaboration

Paperless Post has long been an innovator in the e-card category, offering up email invites that look just as chic as if you were to receive an engraved offering in the mail.

Now, the online innovator has paired up with couturier extraordinaire Oscar de la Renta on a line of stationery inspired by Oscar de la Renta’s runway looks from his most recent bridal, spring, resort, and pre-fall collections. There are both invites and thank you note offerings in the collection. You can opt to send the notes via email, via snail mail, or even both.

The best part? Electronic cards cost $0.25 apiece. Flat-printed cards start at $1 and fine-crafted cards start at $1.58.

For more information visit paperlesspost.com.