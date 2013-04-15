Stuff We Love: Master Office Style With This $47,000 Briefcase



Expensive bags are nothing new—like the $17,000 The Row backback and the $22,500 crocodile Ricky bag, but there is a new seriously expensive bag on the scene. It would be hard not to be noticed at the office with this Montblanc Meisterstück briefcase in racing green alligator, with a diamond embellished clasp.

The briefcase costs a staggering $47,000 (you know, the price of a mid-level luxury car) and it will sold at Harrods beginning in May.

The briefcase and the range of matching office accessories were created to commemorate the Montblanc Meisterstück pen, created in 1924.

