Stuff We Love: A-List Decorator Martyn Bullard Is Debuting Fabric

Martyn Bullard is an A-list decorator behind the homes of everyone from Jimmy Choo co-founder Tamara Mellon to “Grey’s Anatomy’s” Ellen Pompeo.

His latest project? A collection of fabrics for Schumacher that takes its cues from his various exotic travels around the world. Think exquisite ikats, embroideries, tree of life prints, paisleys, hand-woven silks, and silk velvets.

So you might not be able to afford to have Bullard pick out your furniture, but now you can have fabric approved by his eye in your home.

For more information on Martyn Lawrence Bullard for Schumacher visit fschumacher.com.

