Stuff We Love: Lorenzo Martone’s Oh-So Cool Bike Line

You may know Lorenzo Martone as the ex-boyfriend of Marc Jacobs. Or the PR person behind the careers of models like Alessandra Ambrosio. Now the oh-so cool Brazilian expat has an oh-so cool new business–a line of bikes perfect for city streets called Martone Cycle Co.

“I was buying my second bike and I had moved apartments in New York, and I was putting the bikes in the living room,” Martone told WWD. “I’m like, ‘They don’t look good. There’s something wrong with this aesthetic.’ It’s too sporty, and I collect midcentury furniture, and it’s all wood and simple.”

Personally we are in love with the Gramercy bike in red. It also comes black, white, gold, and silver if you want to start matching your bike to your outfit. Something tells us that might just be Martone’s thought too.

Martone Cycling Women’s Gramercy Bike, $899, martonecycling.com.