Stuff We Love: Louis Vuitton’s Gstaad Ski Chalet Inspired Boutique

Gstaad is one of the toniest ski towns in the world, so it is no surprise that Louis Vuitton has been eager to enter into the territory. Its winter resort store in the town that has just opened is seriously one of the cutest stores that we have ever laid our eyes on. The boutique is housed in a 1913 Swiss ski chalet and houses a fireplace and a lounge. Something about it makes us just want to splurge on a Louis Vuitton mink blanket. Considering that that is probably the point, job well done team LV.

Watch Swiss blogger Kristina Bazan go on a journey to get to the Louis Vuitton Gstaad shop in the fashion film below.

