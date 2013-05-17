Stuff We Love: Live in this W Hollywood Penthouse For $45 Million

What does $45 million buy you in Los Angeles? Apparently one of the coolest penthouses we have ever laid our eyes on. The 15th floor penthouse at the Residences at W Hollywood is on the market for that sum. What you get is 25,000 square feet with four bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and 340 degree views of the Hollywood Hills, downtown Los Angeles, Century City, and the ocean. Want to host a party? The space also comes with a ballroom that can fit 250 people, a wine room, a screen room, a solarium, a gallery, and a pub-style tap room.



The list of amenities that this apartment comes with goes on and on. There is a fitness room with a beauty parlor attached to it. The master bedroom alone is 4,000 square feet and comes with a walk-in-closet and a dressing room. The person who buys this apartment will also walk away with 17 parking spaces, because naturally, anyone who would buy this apartment would actually need 17 parking spaces. You have to park the Rolls somewhere!

We are ready to move in at any time. Just saying.