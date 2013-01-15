Stuff We Love: Lexus Unveils Its Latest at Detroit Auto Show

Lexus has just unveiled the first pictures of its all new 2013 IS—and the new version is looking more chiseled and architectural than its predecessor. The buck doesn’t stop with the car’s design. Inside the car there are some serious luxury touches like electrostatic switches that need just a brush of the finger to adjust the air-conditioning temperature. There is also more legroom in this model than before (and Lexus has always been a leader when it comes to legroom).

The word from Lexus insiders is that the IS range will be expanded in the coming years.

Car fanatics share your thoughts. What do you think of this new Lexus model?