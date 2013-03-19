Stuff We Love: Lapo Elkann Collaborates With Gucci

Gucci Creative Director Frida Giannini collaborated with Fiat heir Lapo Elkann back in 2011, working on the Fiat 500 by Gucci. Now, the duo’s collaboration is going in the other direction. Giannini has tapped Elkann (a longtime style icon and grandson of menswear guru Gianni Agnelli) on a collection called “Lapo’s Wardrobe” as part of the house’s recently launched Made to Measure range. The line will feature 27 customizable look—23 for men and four for women—and will launch at Gucci’s men’s shows in Milan in June.

