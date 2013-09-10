Stuff We Love: Sir Jonathan Ive and Marc Newson Team Up With Bono For (RED) Charity Auction

Get ready to see red! Design pioneers Sir Jonathan Ive and Marc Newson are collaborating with musician and philanthropist Bono on a (RED) charity auction to be held at Sotheby’s on November 23. The sale took over a year and a half to curate, and Ive and Newson even created special items for the sale including a Leica Digital Rangefinder Camera and a desk produced by Neal Feay Studios.

Other items to get excited about include a Steinway & Sons Parlor Grand Piano and a 2012 Range Rover, both customized by Ive and Newson, an Hermès Cavale saddle created in red leather and custom red stitching, a one-of-a-kind pair of classic Apple EarPods in solid rose gold, a Russian cosmonaut suit, and a pair of Damien Hirst’s ‘Spin Chairs.’

Come November 23, we know what we will be bidding on—the Dom Pérignon Œnothèque 1966 Magnum with a custom red foil label, red ice bucket cooler, and limited edition protective case (pictured above). With the proceeds from the sale going to The Global Fund to fight AIDS, tuberculosis, and Malaria, we are perfectly ready to get into a bidding war.

For more information visit sothebys.com/red.