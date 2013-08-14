Stuff We Love: JetBlue Launches Luggage Delivery

Are the days of waiting for your luggage at baggage claim officially over? JetBlue has announced that it is now offering flyers the chance to skip the lines at baggage claim and have their bags delivered to directly to their door.

The new service is in partnership with Bags, Inc. Here’s how it works: Flyers can place their order up to one hour before departure, and bags can then be delivered within a 40-mile radius of the airline within four hours of arrival.

Promotional pricing starts at $25 for delivery of one bag and $40 for up to 10 bags.

Now if only the airline was offering a service that would help us pack.

For more information visit jetblue.com.