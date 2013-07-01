Stuff We Love: Jeff Koons and Dom Pérignon Collaborate

Dom Pérignon is collaborating with artist Jeff Koons to help celebrate the launch of its Rosé Vintage 2003. Koons created replicas of his “The Balloon Venus” to house the pink bubbly. The bespoke piece is being made to order for only one year.

Why did this Rosé deserve the Koons treatment? The champagne is being described as having the earliest harvest since 1822, and it survived extreme weather conditions including spring frost and a heat wave. Because of this the rosé bursts with the aromas of ripe fruit, figs, and strawberries on the nose, before unfolding into hints of guava, violet and vanilla.

As for why Koons agreed to the project, he explained: “I don’t do very many product associations…But you know Dom Pérignon is a fantastic brand, a wonderful Champagne.”

And there you have it. To drink up the Koons Dom collab be prepared to spend $20,000 on a bottle.