Stuff We Love: Now You Can Buy Furniture Owned By Hollywood Royalty

Online auction house Paddle 8 is expanding into decor in a big way. From October 10 to 27, it will be offering pieces from the Tony Duquette-designed Colonial Beverly Hills estate of actor James Coburn, the Oscar winner best known for starring in The Magnificent Seven and The Great Escape, and something of a Hollywood legend. While there are Southeast Asian artifacts and Indian pieces of art in the sale, we simply fell in love with a pair of Ventian Rococo open armchairs being offered up.

The two chairs are expected to fetch between $2,000 to $3,000. The chance to own a piece of Hollywood’s history? Well, that’s priceless.

For more information visit paddle8.com.