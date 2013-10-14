Stuff We Love: The iKettle Lets You Start Your Tea While You’re Still In Bed

Get out of bed to make tea? That is so 2012. Enter the iKettle that allows you to boil water without ever having to get up from wherever you are in your home.

The iKettle is a WiFi-enabled and it can be controlled from your smartphone. It has four different temperature settings so you can set it for the appropriate drink. Once the water has boiled, you’ll receive a notification on your smartphone and the iKettle will ask if you are ready, or if you prefer to keep the water warm for a while.

It also boasts a Wake mode that will send you an alert, ‘Good Morning! Would you like me to pop the kettle on? Yes / No.’ Yes, making tea will never be the same again.

The iKetttle is available for pre-order at Firebox and priced at $159.69.