Stuff We Love: Hublot and Depeche Mode Team Up For Charity

Luxury watch brand Hublot has teamed up with iconic English band Depeche Mode on a limited edition watch with the aim of raising money for charity: water, a non-profit that aids in bringing clean drinking water to the developing world.

The Big Bang Depeche Mode is a black ceramic watch with an ultra cool stud motif. Only 250 pieces are being created.

The Swiss manufacturer is also launching an advertising campaign to raise awareness for charity: water, and during Depeche Mode’s Delta Machine tour, Hublot will host special in-store events.

A cool watch that also raises money for a truly amazing cause? Seems win win to us.

For more information visit hublot.com.