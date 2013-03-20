StyleCaster
Stuff We Love: Hublot and Depeche Mode Team Up For Charity

Leah Bourne
hublot depeche mode studded big bang 3 Stuff We Love: Hublot and Depeche Mode Team Up For CharityLuxury watch brand Hublot has teamed up with iconic English band Depeche Mode on a limited edition watch with the aim of raising money for charity: water, a non-profit that aids in bringing clean drinking water to the developing world.
The Big Bang Depeche Mode is a black ceramic watch with an ultra cool stud motif. Only 250 pieces are being created.
The Swiss manufacturer is also launching an advertising campaign to raise awareness for charity: water, and during Depeche Mode’s Delta Machine tour, Hublot will host special in-store events.
A cool watch that also raises money for a truly amazing cause? Seems win win to us.
For more information visit hublot.com

