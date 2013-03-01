Stuff We Love: Hermès Opens in the Miami Design District

Hermès has just opened its doors in the Miami Design District in a 5,000 square foot temporary location that precedes a major Hermès Miami flagship that will open its doors in 2014.

“With Miami at the crossroads between North and South America, we see the development of the Design District as the focal point for a contemporary convergence between art, design and fashion reflecting the diverse, changing landscape of this exciting city,” says Robert Chavez, President and CEO of Hermès.

The space will feature products including women’s and men’s ready to wear, fine jewelry, swim, fragrances, handbags, shoes, fashion accessories, fine leather goods, silk scarves and ties, equestrian products, home furnishings, furniture, porcelain, silver and crystal. The real question is how many Birkins will they have in stock?

Visit the store at 175 NE 40th Street. For more information visit hermes.com.