Stuff We Love: Hermès Celebrates Lacoste’s 80th Anniversary With a Crocodile Tennis Bag

Happy 80th anniversary to Lacoste! In celebration of the very special birthday, nine French labels including Baccarat, Boucheron, Goyard, S.T. Dupont, and Hermès have created special limited edition pieces celebrating Lacoste’s heritage. Our personal favorite is the Hermès crocodile tennis bag, a wink to the Lacoste Crocodile’s birth. In the 1920s, tennis champion René Lacoste made a bet with his team captain about whether he would win a match he was about to play. The champion was given his nickname after the stakes of that bet — a suitcase made of crocodile skin — and soon started embroidering a crocodile on his legendary polo shirt.

Seriously, who doesn’t need a crocodile tennis bag? From June 10 – 15, the “Maisons” collection will be on display in the windows of Collette in Paris.