Stuff We Love: Heineken Unveils At-Home Keg In Collaboration With Marc Newson



Clearly someone over at Heineken can read our mind, because their new device called the Sub, pretty much answers our prayers.

The gadget, which will be released next year, comes with a special two-litre keg called the Torp, and will offer beers from Heineken, Affligem, Desperados, and Birra Moretti Baffo d’Oro.

The Sub was designed by Heineken in collaboration with design guru Marc Newson, and consumer technology experts at Krups.

This is what is going through our heads at this very moment: We want it, and we want it now.

