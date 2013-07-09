Stuff We Love: Harrods Unveils Ginormous Designer Bags In Its Windows

In celebration of Harrods’ expansion of its luxury accessories department, the famous London department store is hosting the Handbags Narratives exhibition, showcasing bags that have been designed exclusively for the store. The bags have been unveiled in the store’s windows in over-sized interpretations (because who doesn’t love a ginormous designer bag from the likes of Stella McCartney or Anya Hindmarch)?

Designers who participated include Victoria Beckham, Burberry, Marc by Marc Jacobs, Chloe, Alexander McQueen, Gucci, Prada, Miu Miu, Fendi, Loewe, Sophie Hulme, and Mulberry among others. Shoppers will have the chance to purchase these limited edition bags until August 24.

For more information visit harrods.com.