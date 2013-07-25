Stuff We Love: Grace Kelly’s Iconic Haute Couture Looks Go On Display



“From Philadelphia to Monaco: Grace Kelly — Beyond the Icon,” a new exhibit examining the life of the forever fashion icon Grace Kelly, has recently opened at Montreal’s McCord Museum. The exhibit features many of the late actresses iconic dresses both during her time in Hollywood and when she became Princess Grace of Monaco. Expect haute couture clothing by designers such as Chanel, Dior, and Yves Saint Laurent. The exhibit also features letters, photos, and film clips from Kelly’s life.



Suzanne Sauvage, president of the McCord Museum, said of Kelly’s style: “Clothing does not just carry an esthetic quality…It defines an entire generation and bears witness to a specific place and time…Without ever intending to, Grace Kelly had a huge impact on fashion, which is still felt today.”

The exhibit is open until October 6. For more information visit mccord-museum.qc.ca.

