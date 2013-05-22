Stuff We Love: All Guests of the Burj Al Arab in Dubai Now Get a Loaner 24-Carat Gold iPad

This hotel perk has got to be one for the record books. Now when guests check into the Burj Al Arab in Dubai, the world’s only six-star hotel, they will be given a 24-carat gold plated iPad which will serve as their personal concierge during their stay. Guests can then use the loaner gold-plated iPad to access guest services, restaurant and spa menus, private dining, and butler and housekeeping services.

Don’t want to leave the hotel after your stay with your very own gold iPad? The iPad created by The Gold & Co. London and embossed with the hotel logo, will also be available for purchase at the Burj Al Arab’s boutique shop for a cool $10,200. Hey, no one ever said gold came cheap.

For more information visit jumeirah.com.