Stuff We Love: Go To Every 3-Star Michelin Restaurant in the World (For $275,000)



Now is your chance to travel to all 109 three-Michelin-starred restaurants around the world. Just be prepared to pay up—it will just cost you $275,000.

Created by VeryFirstTo.com, the six-month culinary journey will take two people across 12 countries to the very top restaurants in the world including Lung King Heen in Hong Kong, Sushi Yoshitake in Tokyo, Per Se in New York, and Le Meurice in Paris (pictured).

Participants will also stay at five-star luxury hotels such as the Trump International in New York, the Conrad in Tokyo, the Hotel de Paris in Monte Carlo, and Claridge’s in London.

Needless to say, if you buy this package, please (and we mean pretty please with a cherry on top) take us with you.