Stuff We Love: Eat Glow in the Dark Ice Cream

We’ve heard of some out there inventions but this one might just take the top prize–ice cream company Lick Me I’m Delicious has created an ice cream flavor that glows in the dark and is made out of jellyfish protein.

The ice cream works by harnessing the luminescence of jellyfish protein so that it reacts when a tongue licks it.

The founder of Lick Me I’m Delicious Charlie Harry Francis says the product was developed with the help of a scientist who managed to find a way to synthesise the protein from the jellyfish. And the experience will cost you, to the tune of $225 a scoop.

Lick Me I’m Delicious has also developed ice cream flavors like horseradish and roast beef, so we can’t wait to see what they come up with next.

For more information visit lickmeimdelicious.com.