Stuff We Love: Givenchy Debuts a Watch Line

Givenchy has a new line of watches designed by its Creative Director Riccardo Tisci, and, to put it bluntly, we are in love.

Referring to Riccardo Tisci’s lucky number, the new watch is made from stainless steel and features sapphire glass housing a Swiss made quartz movement.

Seventeen will be available in six color combinations of various cases and dials including black, anthracite, red, green, steel, and gold, and will be exclusively sold in selected specialty stores and Givenchy shops around the world.

Expect the watch on the wrists of Kanye West and Rooney Mara before you know it.