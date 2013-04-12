Stuff We Love: Get a Facial and Your Diamonds Polished At the Same Time (Seriously)

Now at the Dangene Institute of Skinovation, on the top floor of the exclusive Core Club in New York City, after you get a facial they will offer to polish your gems. Apparently microdermabrasion machines not only work wonders on your face, but also on gems like diamonds. The spa hasn’t been touting this as a special feature, but guests have started to speak out about how great and convenient it is.

Is this the best spa perk ever? We are putting our three carat diamond studs on and booking a facial, stat.

For more information visit dangene.com.