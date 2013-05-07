Stuff We Love: Sienna Miller’s Diamond Ear Cuff Straight From the Met Gala Red Carpet

One of the best dressed from last night’s Met Gala was none other than Sienna Miller, wearing a Burberry Prorsum gown and spiked motorcycle jacket. We couldn’t stop staring at her fabulous diamond ear cuff.

The Genevieve Jones Teague Ear Cuff in 18K white gold with diamond pave is luckily available for sale right now (it even comes in two alternate colors) and we have to say if we want anything from last night’s punk themed red carpet it is this.

Genevieve Jones Teague Ear Cuff, $900, genevieve-jones.com.