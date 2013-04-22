Stuff We Love: From Now On We Are Only Drinking $40,000 Cocktails



To celebrate its 400th anniversary, the bar at the White Barn Inn in Kennebunkport, Main is celebrating in a rather unorthodox way—with a $40,000 cocktail. The cocktail consists of Hangar One Vodka, St. Germain elderflower liqueur, fresh-squeezed grapefruit juice, and a spoonful of rosewater. What gives it that I could faint $40,000 price tag though is that at the bottom of the cocktai sits a 4-carat ruby which you get to keep after you’ve finished the drink.

The maître d expects to sell at least two of the drinks, and says the rubies are selected by a New York jeweler and sent over from India.

You can also order the cocktail for $18 without the ruby, but what’s the fun in that?

The cocktail is available from June 1 through the end of the year.

For more information visit whitebarninn.com.



