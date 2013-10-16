Stuff We Love: The Four Seasons Wants To Optimize the Way You Sleep



The next time you think about taking a relaxing vacation, do yourself a favor and climb into bed with the Four Seasons, which has just begun rolling out new mattresses at its numerous hotels around the world. The Four Seasons’ revolutionary new mattresses are based on the science of sleep physiology, that will optimize your sleep. Your restful night starts with a cool sleep environment, which is achieved by a heat-absorbing gel foam mattress center and strategically placed air pools that dissipate heat throughout. Guests can then customize their sleep experience by ordering different mattress toppers and pillows from a menu.

Of course, rooms at the Four Seasons are already built with the perfect night’s sleep in mind. Guest rooms are designed specifically to create true sleeping sanctuaries: rooms feature soundproofing, in-room temperature controls, blackout shades and top-quality bedding. There is also nightly turndown service where the lights are dimmed and music sets a relaxing mood. And as if that weren’t enough, the Four Seasons, famous for its attentive service, will take note and keep your preferences on record so that when you return they can have your customized bed ready for you.

By 2016, every Four Seasons hotel will have these beds as a standard amenity in all of their guest rooms. The beds will also be available for purchase through the Four Seasons.

For more information visit fourseasons.com.

Katie Goldstein is a freelance travel journalist based in New York City. In addition to The Vivant, her writing and photographs have appeared on Fodors, Forbes and CBS.com. Keep up with Katie’s adventures on her travel blog, Travelingpanties, Twitter, and Instagram.