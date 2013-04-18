Stuff We Love: Finally, a Maserati For Your Living Room

So, you’ve always wanted a Maserati? Now it may finally be in reach. Designed by Italian design firm Zanotta for the car brand Maserati, is a Maserati chair is selling for $5,000. Not pocket change, granted, but a heck of a lot cheaper than buying a Maserati car. The chair is part of Maserati’s lifestyle brand and one of the first offerings from its home and office collection. The connection to the car runs deeper than you might initially think. The chair pays homage to the new Maserati Quattroport, and the designers analyzed the car’s slender lines while conceptualizing the chair.

For more information visit maseratistore.com.