Stuff We Love: The Ultimate Chandelier Courtesy of Fendi Casa

There are chandeliers, and then there are chandeliers. Case in point, this simply stunning option from Fendi Casa. Yes, while totally over-the-top thanks to rows and rows of crystals, it somehow manages to have a modern and urban feel to its design too. Seriously, there isn’t in a room in our home that we imagine this wouldn’t work in. And now we are going to go pout while feeling very, very bad about the light fixtures that we do have.

Fendi Casa Giotto Chandelier, $16,690; at Luxury Living.

