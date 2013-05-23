Stuff We Love: Everyone Needs a Swarovski Crystal Encrusted Ducati Formula-1 Racing Helmut



The annual CFDA awards ceremony is set to take place on June 3, and in anticipation the nine designers nominated for a Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent have all created objets d’art using Swarovski crystals. Our personal favorite from the collection? A Swarovski crystal encrusted Ducati Formula-1 racing helmut designed by Tim Coppens, which will be sold for $2,000.

The proceeds are benefitting Free Arts NYC, and will be available beginning May 21 at the boutique Fivestory in NYC.

For more information visit fivestoryny.com.