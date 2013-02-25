Stuff We Love: Everyone Needs a Spaceship Watch



Luxury watchmakers RJ-Romain Jerome have unveiled their first ever pilot’s watch, a timepiece named the Spacecraft. The timepiece was created in partnership with RJ’s Manuel Emch and watch designers Eric Giroud and Jean-Marc Wiederrecht.

The design of the watch is what makes it a standout. The titanium case is a trapeze-shape, with black PVD-coating, and the rectilinear profile features a faceted surface. Beam me up, Scottie, this isn’t a watch you see everyday.

Naturally, everything, including this watch, is better when its limited edition. The RJ-Romain Jerome Spacecraft watch is available for $33,400 and only 99 pieces have been created.

For more information visit romainjerome.ch.