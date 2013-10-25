Stuff We Love: Spice Your Food Like Chef Eric Ripert

So you want to spice your food like Chef Eric Ripert of Le Bernadin? It is easier than you might think. Ripert and Lior Lev Sercarz of spice maker La Boite have collaborated to create a unique line of spice, The Voyager Collection.

It is a fitting collaboration. When Ripert discovered Sercarz he got rid of every spice Le Bernardin had been using and started fresh with only spices from Sercarz, who remains the Manhattan restaurant’s sole supplier. The pair have been working together for three years now.

So you can’t make it to this Michelin star restaurant (or you can’t afford it)? Now there is a DIY alternative.

The spices cost $15 each and are available at laboiteny.com.

