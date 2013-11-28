Gifts We Love: The Perfect Cozy Blanket Created By Artist Dylan Egon

Artist Dylan Egon is best known for his mixed media pieces that includes images from American pop culture. The artist recently teamed up with Regeneration furniture on a line of wool blankets and upholstered fabric, and needless to say, we are totally obsessed.

Our favorite blanket is both graphic, and nostalgic, and we are already imagining draping it over our living room sofa, and cuddling up underneath it while watching a movie. A statement piece, this blanket would fit effortlessly in a range of different homes, which means it would be an utterly great gift if we do say so.

Limited Edition Dylan Egon for RE blanket manufactured by Pendleton, $380, regenerationfurniture.com.