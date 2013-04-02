Stuff We Love: Drink James Bond’s Whiskey

We love The Macallan and we love James Bond, which is why we are particularly excited that Sotheby’s is putting a 1962 bottle of Macallan (which appears in James Bond) signed by the entire cast of Skyfall, up for auction.

Why is 1962 such a special year for this bottle, you might be wondering. Well the distillation process of the whiskey began in the year 1962, when the first installment of the James Bond series, Dr No, was released.

It will hit the auction block on April 17 and bidding is expected to open at $7,560. All of the proceeds from the sale will go to the Government Communications Fund.

For more information visit sothebys.com.