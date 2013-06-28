Stuff We Love: Diamonds Are Forever Is A Super Yacht Fantasy Come To Life

When you fantasize about owning a super yacht to traipse around the shores of Saint Tropez in, something resembling Benetti’s Diamonds Are Forever yacht probably comes to mind. The yacht was the biggest boat to ever be displayed at the Cannes Boat Show when it made its debut in 2012—it measures just over 200 feet.

The boat has four decks, and custom design furnishings and interior decor on the yacht were designed by Evan K. Marshall/Usonia V, a London based interior specialist. The interior features a palette of creams and whites, quality furnishings, Italian marble, onyx, Madrona burlwood, gold leaf, mother of pearl, and etched Marieux crystal accents.

The yacht boasts two panoramic master suites, four guest rooms, a full sky lounge, an elevator passing through all four decks, various shaded deck spaces, and a large Jacuzzi. The main deck has a fitness room, sauna, and beauty parlor, which can all be opened to guests or sectioned off to be more VIP exclusive.

Drooling yet? The yacht charters for $450,000 per week and up, but why put a price on the ultimate luxury experience?

