Stuff We Love: Detroit Electric Taking On Tesla With $135K Electric Car

Detroit Electric took five years to develop a battery powered sports car that it is calling the SP:01. The car is based on the British built Lotus Elise, goes from zero to 60 in 3.7 seconds, and boasts a top speed of 155 mph. It comes with a powering machine, and can be charged in four hours (oh, and if your home loses power for any reason, the car can also be used to power your home).

The sports car is drawing a lot of comparisons to Telsa’s Roadster, but we say there is more than enough room in the luxury car market for several seriously cool electric powered cars.

The car will be available for sale in August 2013.

For more information visit detroit-electric.com.