Stuff We Love: Get Same Day Delivery In the Hamptons From Net-a-Porter Via Seaplane

For those looking for that instant designer fix from Dolce & Gabanna dresses to Jimmy Choo shoes in the Hamptons this summer your prayers have been answered. The Standard’s seaplane has partnered with Net-a-Porter to offer same-day fashion deliveries in Southampton, Bridgehampton, East Hampton, Sag Harbor, Sagaponack, Amagansett, Wainscott, Water Mill, and Montauk through Sept. 2. Any Net-a-Porter orders placed online or via phone before 10 a.m. will reach their Hamptons destination that day between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. The best part of the service? It is not expensive as you might think—just $25.

For more information visit net-a-porter.com.